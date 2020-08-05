Wilson is opting out of the 2020 season, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
Wilson joins teammate Allen Hurns, who made the same announcement a day earlier. The Dolphins are left with a shaky group behind DeVante Parker at wide receiver, as Preston Williams is coming back from an ACL tear and nobody else among the group has ever caught more than 23 passes in a season. Isaiah Ford and Jakeem Grant figure to be in the mix for a starting job, while the 28-year-old Wilson will look to rejoin the Dolphins next offseason.
More News
-
Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Restructures deal•
-
Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Could get No. 3 role again•
-
Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Future uncertain in Miami•
-
Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Solid finish to season•
-
Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Season-best effort in OT win•
-
Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Practices without limitations•