Wilson suffered a rib injury during Sunday's game against the Browns and is questionable to return, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Wilson left the field early in the fourth quarter. He caught six of seven targets for 33 yards before exiting Sunday's contest. Wilson also rushed once for a gain of four yards. With Jakeem Grant (ankle) also ruled out, DeVante Parker and Allen Hurns are the only healthy wide receivers on Miami's roster.