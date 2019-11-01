Wilson (ankle/hip) was a full participant in practice Friday.

After upgrading from limited activity in practice Wednesday and Thursday, Wilson will enter Sunday's matchup with the Jets minus an injury designation. Since returning from a three-game absence in Week 6, Wilson has played fewer than 40 percent of the Dolphins' offensive snaps in each of the three contests that followed, totaling seven catches for 42 yards and a touchdown across 10 targets.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories