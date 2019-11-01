Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Practices fully
Wilson (ankle/hip) was a full participant in practice Friday.
After upgrading from limited activity in practice Wednesday and Thursday, Wilson will enter Sunday's matchup with the Jets minus an injury designation. Since returning from a three-game absence in Week 6, Wilson has played fewer than 40 percent of the Dolphins' offensive snaps in each of the three contests that followed, totaling seven catches for 42 yards and a touchdown across 10 targets.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 9 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 9 TE Preview: Start Smith
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 9 at tight end, including which...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 QB Preview: Sit Brissett
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 9, including...
-
Week 9 Waivers: Samuels a must-add
With the trade deadline done and some big injuries to sort through, Week 9 could be a big one...