Wilson (hip) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Wilson was limited in Wednesday's practice, so Thursday's full participation serves to shed any doubts about his Week 16 availability. The 27-year-old is set to serve as the No. 2 wideout in Miami's receiving corps, behind DeVante Parker, during Sunday's game against the Bengals.

