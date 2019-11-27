Play

Wilson (ribs) is working through drills at Wednesday's practice, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Wilson was forced out of Sunday's loss to the Browns due to a ribs injury. It appears as though the 27-year-old will manage to at least participate in a limited capacity Wednesday, and he'll have two more opportunities this week to up his level of activity. With Jakeem Grant (ankle) now on injured reserve, DeVante Parker, Allen Hurns and Isaiah Ford are currently the only healthy wide receivers on Miami's active roster.

