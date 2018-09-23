Wilson caught both his targets for 74 yards and a touchdown Sunday against the Raiders. He also completed a 52-yard touchdown pass in the 28-20 win.

Wilson did major damage with a pair of explosive plays in the fourth quarter, including a 52-yard touchdown pass to Jakeem Grant which he followed with a 74-yard catch and run to pay dirt. The fifth-year wideout has emerged as a versatile playmaker for the Dolphins, with eight catches, four carries and one impactful passing attempt to his name while scoring three touchdowns in as many games. Wilson will look to build off this exciting performance next week as his team tries to keep up with the Patriots.