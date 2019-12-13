Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Questionable for Week 15
Wilson (concussion) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants, Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.
Wilson practiced in full Friday, according to Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com, which represents substantial progress after beginning the week with two consecutive limited sessions. The 27-year-old will still need to fully clear the concussion protocol, the final step of which includes meeting with an independent neurologist.
