Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Quiet in Week 4 loss
Wilson brought in four of six targets for 19 yards in the Dolphins' 38-7 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.
The fact Wilson's modest reception total led all Dolphins pass catchers is a testament to what type of afternoon it was for the Miami offense. One week after posting a season-high 74 yards receiving on 37.0 yards per catch, Wilson averaged a lowly 4.8 yards per grab, with 13 of his 19 yards coming on one reception. The 26-year-old will look to put Sunday's forgettable performance behind him against the Bengals in Week 5.
