Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Ready for practice
Wilson (hip/calf) is expected back at practice Wednesday, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
Wilson has been listed as a non-participant ever since he injured his calf in a Week 1 loss to Baltimore. The Dolphins also have been listing him with a hip injury on their practice reports, perhaps acknowledging that he's still dealing with some issues from last year's major hip surgery. In any case, a return to practice Wednesday could put Wilson on track to return for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
