Play

Wilson (hip/calf) is expected back at practice Wednesday, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Wilson has been listed as a non-participant ever since he injured his calf in a Week 1 loss to Baltimore. The Dolphins also have been listing him with a hip injury on their practice reports, perhaps acknowledging that he's still dealing with some issues from last year's major hip surgery. In any case, a return to practice Wednesday could put Wilson on track to return for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories