Wilson (hip/chest) practiced in full Friday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Wilson was forced out of the Week 12 loss to the Browns and appeared on the injury report with the dual issues this week, but his ability to take every rep Friday clears the way for him to suit up Sunday against the Eagles. As one of only four wide receivers on the Dolphins' 53-man roster, Wilson could see an uptick in his target count over the final five games of the season.

