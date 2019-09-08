Wilson (hip) is active for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

Wilson wasn't able to progress beyond limited participation in practices this week, but the Dolphins saw enough from him to clear him for the Week 1 matchup. Following the trade of Kenny Stills to the Texans at the conclusion of the preseason, Wilson looks poised to handle a regular role in three-receiver sets alongside DeVante Parker and Jakeem Grant. Before going down with a torn labrum and fractured hip last season, Wilson had emerged as a useful weapon in the passing game for Miami through seven games, nabbing 26 of 35 targets for 391 yards and four scores.

