Wilson (hip/chest) practiced in full Friday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Wilson was forced out of Week 12's loss to the Browns and battled hip and chest injuries throughout practice this week, and he now looks back to full health. The 27-year-old can be considered on track for Sunday's tilt against the Eagles, barring any setbacks. As one of only four available wide receivers on the Dolphins' roster, Wilson could be in line to garner a significant amount of targets down the stretch.

