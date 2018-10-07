Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Records 43 yards in Week 5 loss
Wilson caught five of six targets for 43 yards in Sunday's 27-17 loss to Cincinnati.
Wilson finished second on the team in catches, targets and receiving yards behind running back Kenyan Drake. None of Miami's wide receivers have held much appeal with quarterback Ryan Tannehill mustering a combined 285 yards over the past two weeks, so Wilson shouldn't garner much Week 6 consideration against the Bears outside of deeper formats.
