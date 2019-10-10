Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Remains limited Thursday
Wilson (calf/hip) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Wilson continues to nurse lingering calf and hip injuries, and his availability for Week 6 could come down to what he's able (or unable) to do in Friday's practice. With fellow slot receiver Jakeem Grant (hamstring) not expected to suit up Sunday, per Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald, Wilson would likely be in line for a full allotment of snaps if he's able to go.
