Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Reportedly sustained significant hip injury
Wilson's agent Drew Rosenhaus indicated the receiver has sustained a "significant" hip injury, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.
It seems possible that Wilson's season could be over, while his best-case scenario is nothing less than a multi-week absence. We should know more about his situation after Wilson undergoes further testing Monday.
