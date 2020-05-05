Wilson agreed Tuesday with the Dolphins on a restructured contract for the 2020 season, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Entering the final season of the three-year, $24 million deal he inked in March 2018, Wilson likely would have been a cap casualty had he not agreed to the restructure. Under the new terms of his deal, Wilson will earn a maximum of $4 million ($3 million in base salary and up to $1 million in incentives) in what amounts to a pay cut of $5.5 million. Wilson has largely disappointed during his time in Miami, but he at least finished the 2019 season on a high note by hauling in 17 of 23 targets for 197 yards between Weeks 15 and 17.