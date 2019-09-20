Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Ruled out again
Wilson (hip/calf) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Wilson was unable to practice all week, so his lack of availability isn't much of a surprise. In Wilson's absence, second-year quarterback Josh Rosen will rely on DeVante Parker, Jakeem Grant, Preston Wilson and Allen Hurns as his top wideouts during his first start as a Dolphin.
