Wilson secured all seven targets for 79 yards in the Dolphins' 38-35 overtime win against the Bengals on Sunday. He also rushed once for nine yards.

Wilson paced the Dolphins in receptions on the afternoon, a rare feat for the slot receiver, who hadn't logged more than five catches in nine of his previous 10 contests. Wilson has 12 receptions (15 targets) for 138 yards over the last two games combined, providing a glimpse of what might have been had he remained healthy all season and Miami enjoyed better quarterback play from start to finish. Wilson will look to put together another productive performance to close out the campaign against the Patriots in Week 17.