Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Seeking to be 100 percent by April
Wilson (hip) is expected to be healthy by the beginning of the offseason program in April, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Inked by the Dolphins to a three-year contract last March, Wilson didn't play beyond Oct. 21 due to a small fracture and labrum tear in his hip. Before the season-ending injury, he accounted for 26 catches (on 35 targets) for 391 yards and four touchdowns while mixing in a 52-yard TD pass to Jakeem Grant in seven games. As of late January, surgery officially has been ruled out as a possibility. Moreover, Wilson even charted some of his progress via Twitter, posting a brief snippet of him performing squats. With long-time quarterback Ryan Tannehill likely to be jettisoned in the offseason, Wilson should be working with a new signal-caller yet again, and his dynamic ability should help his case to be among the team's top skill-position players in 2019.
More News
-
Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Making progress with hip•
-
Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Lands on IR•
-
Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Avoids surgery, headed to IR•
-
Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Likely headed for IR•
-
Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Expected to miss 'some time'•
-
Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Reportedly sustains significant hip injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks and lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Top Super Bowl Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Super Bowl LIII
-
Recapping AFC and NFC Championship Games
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the AFC and NFC Championship Games to see who improved -- or hurt...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge strategy, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Conference Championship Injury Report
We should have all four teams at full strength for Sunday's games,n with the injury report...
-
Optimal Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...