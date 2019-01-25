Wilson (hip) is expected to be healthy by the beginning of the offseason program in April, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Inked by the Dolphins to a three-year contract last March, Wilson didn't play beyond Oct. 21 due to a small fracture and labrum tear in his hip. Before the season-ending injury, he accounted for 26 catches (on 35 targets) for 391 yards and four touchdowns while mixing in a 52-yard TD pass to Jakeem Grant in seven games. As of late January, surgery officially has been ruled out as a possibility. Moreover, Wilson even charted some of his progress via Twitter, posting a brief snippet of him performing squats. With long-time quarterback Ryan Tannehill likely to be jettisoned in the offseason, Wilson should be working with a new signal-caller yet again, and his dynamic ability should help his case to be among the team's top skill-position players in 2019.