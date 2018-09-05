Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Should play in three-wide sets Week 1
Wilson is expected to pick up increased snaps in the Dolphins' season opener against the Titans with DeVante Parker (finger) not on track to play in the contest, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Signed to a three-year, $24 million contract in the offseason, Wilson is the fourth man on the depth chart at receiver behind Parker, Kenny Stills and slot man Danny Amendola. While the Dolphins have been lining up the 26-year-old all over the formation in training camp and the preseason in an effort to optimize his skill set, Parker's injury should lock Wilson into a regular role in three-wideout sets in Week 1. The prospect of a heavy snap count could translate into an uptick in targets in Wilson on Sunday.
