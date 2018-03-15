Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Signs with Dolphins
Wilson signed a three-year, $24 million contract with Miami on Thursday.
The 25-year-old receiver will help fill the void created by the departure of Jarvis Landry, who was traded to Cleveland. Wilson is coming off of a 42-catch, three-touchdown season in which he totaled 554 yards for the Chiefs. The Dolphins also signed Danny Amendola in free agency and retain DeVante Parker and Kenny Stills, so Wilson could be a hit-or-miss fantasy option when all the team's top wideouts are healthy.
