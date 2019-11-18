Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Six targets in loss
Wilson caught three of six targets for 26 yards during Sunday's 37-20 loss to the Bills.
Wilson tied his highest target count of the season Sunday, but he wasn't able to convert the opportunity into notable fantasy production. DeVante Parker has served as the clear No. 1 option in Miami's aerial attack since the placement of Preston Williams (knee) on injured reserve after Week 9's win over the Jets, and the offense isn't consistent enough for complementary receivers to offer much upside. Heading into a Week 12 matchup against the Browns, Wilson remains off the fantasy radar.
