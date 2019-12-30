Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Solid finish to season
Wilson caught five of eight targets for 59 yards during Sunday's 27-24 divisional win over the Patriots.
Wilson concludes the 2019 campaign with 43 catches for 351 yards and one touchdown across 13 contests. He also carried the ball five times for 45 yards. The 27-year-old came into the year working his way back from a torn labrum and fractured hip, and setbacks in his recovery plus additional minor injuries marred his effectiveness for much of the season. He did close out the year with some momentum, exceeding 55 yards with at least five catches in each of the final three contests. He's under contract with the Dolphins through 2020 and should benefit from a healthy offseason.
