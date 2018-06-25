Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Speed, versatility noticed by coaches
Wilson's versatility has caught the eye of Miami's receivers coach Ben Johnson, Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post reports. "It's really triggered us to say he's not limited in the slot, he's not limited outside," Johnson said of Wilson. "He can line up in the backfield. He can do so many different things for us."
In addition to his versatility, Wilson's speed has caught the attention of coach Adam Gase. The soon-to-be 26-year-old receiver inked a three-year, $24 million contract with the Dolphins in March. At the time, it wasn't a high-profile signing, but there are some looks to be had in the Miami passing offense, following the trade of Jarvis Landry (112 catches on 160 targets in 2017) to Cleveland. Fellow free-agent addition Danny Amendola is a proven option out of the slot and thus also in the mix to absorb some of Landry's previous role, but Wilson's yards-after-catch ability could help him secure enough of a role in 2018 to merit fantasy consideration in deeper leagues. Kenny Stills and DeVante Parker are also in the team's wideout mix, which likely hampers Wilson's weekly ceiling out of the gate, but if injuries hit, Wilson's versatility will be an asset to the Dolphins.
