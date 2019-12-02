Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Splash plays help spur Week 13 win
Wilson caught all five of his targets for 32 yards and ran for 31 yards on two rush attempts during Sunday's 37-31 win against Philadelphia.
Though Wilson's 6.4 yards-per-catch average doesn't exactly scream out "explosive," the 27-year-old made a couple plays in Week 13 that likely shifted the outcome of the game. His 28-yard scamper on Miami's fourth offensive drive helped set up his team's first score of the day, and his two third-down receptions spurred touchdowns on separate second and fourth quarter possessions for the Dolphins. Wilson now has six targets per game over his past three outings heading into a Week 14 matchup against the Jets' mediocre pass defense.
