Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Status in question for Week 6
Wilson (calf/hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Redskins, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
In danger of missing his fifth consecutive game, Wilson was listed as a limited participant at each practice this week, so he at least has put himself into a position to return. Aside from Wilson, Jakeem Grant also is questionable, but even if one or both play Sunday, they may have difficulty displacing DeVante Parker and Preston Williams as the top two wide receivers in this offense.
More News
-
Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Remains limited Thursday•
-
Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Limited Wednesday•
-
Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Won't play Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Officially questionable for Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Practicing again Friday•
-
Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Thinks he'll play Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 6 plus offers...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 TE Preview: Hockenson returns
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 6 at tight end, including where...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6