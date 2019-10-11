Wilson (calf/hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Redskins, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

In danger of missing his fifth consecutive game, Wilson was listed as a limited participant at each practice this week, so he at least has put himself into a position to return. Aside from Wilson, Jakeem Grant also is questionable, but even if one or both play Sunday, they may have difficulty displacing DeVante Parker and Preston Williams as the top two wide receivers in this offense.