Coach Brian Flores said Thursday that Wilson will stay in the league's concussion protocol "through the end of the week" at least, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Wilson can't be considered a lock to clear the league's protocol for head injuries in time to suit up Sunday against the Giants, and the same holds true for top wideout DeVante Parker (concussion). Still, it's encouraging that both receivers have already resumed handling non-contact drills. In any case, Wilson has scored just once this season and has yet to exceed 33 receiving yards in a single contest, so he remains off the fantasy radar in all but the deepest of leagues.