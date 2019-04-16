Wilson is still rehabbing from his season-ending hip injury, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Wilson hoped to regain full health before the start of Miami's offseason program, but he'll likely be limited or absent when the team begins practicing in May. He still has plenty of time to make it back for the start of training camp in late July, at which point he'll be nine months removed from suffering a small fracture and labrum tear in his hip. The 26-year-old won't have trouble earning snaps once he's healthy, as the Dolphins haven't signed a replacement for Danny Amendola (Lions). Wilson has the most slot experience among the team's current group of wide receivers.

