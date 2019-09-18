Play

Wilson (hip/calf) is not practicing Wednesday, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Wilson suffered calf and hip injuries during a Week 1 loss to the Ravens and has yet to resume practicing. The veteran wideout will likely need to participate in some capacity Thursday or Friday for any chance of suiting up Sunday in Dallas. As long as Wilson is unable to go count on DeVante Parker, Preston Williams, Jakeem Grant and Allen Hurns to see increased opportunities for targets.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories