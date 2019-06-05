Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Still under wraps during minicamp
Wilson (hip) is not practicing Tuesday at mandatory minicamp, Al Butler of United Press International reports.
Wilson has been extremely limited in offseason workouts thus far as he recovers from a fracture and labrum tear in his hip -- injuries that landed him on injured reserve last October. There hasn't been any word on if he'll be ready to go in time for training camp. When healthy, Wilson is expected to operate as Miami's top slot receiver with Danny Amendola (Lions) no longer around.
