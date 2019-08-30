Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Suits up in preseason finale
Wilson (hip) got the start in Thursday's preseason win over the Saints, catching both his targets for 18 yards.
The Dolphins have brought him along slowly from the hip injury that ended his 2018 campaign prematurely, but Wilson looked healthy and ready for the regular season in his first exhibition action. The former Chief figures to start in the slot, and his speed and elusiveness could be big weapons for Week 1 starting quarterback Ryan FItzpatrick -- especially if Kenny Stills gets sent packing as the rumor mill suggests.
