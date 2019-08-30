Wilson (hip) got the start in Thursday's preseason win over the Saints, catching both his targets for 18 yards.

The Dolphins have brought him along slowly from the hip injury that ended his 2018 campaign prematurely, but Wilson looked healthy and ready for the regular season in his first exhibition action. The former Chief figures to start in the slot, and his speed and elusiveness could be big weapons for Week 1 starting quarterback Ryan FItzpatrick -- especially if Kenny Stills gets sent packing as the rumor mill suggests.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • jameis.jpg

    Fantasy football sleepers: Get Duke

    SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    QB Tiers 7.0

    With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...

  • NFL: Detroit Lions at Oakland Raiders

    RB Tiers 7.0

    How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    WR Tiers 7.0

    Last year was one of the best for wide receivers in recent memory. Will 2019 see a repeat?...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    TE Tiers 7.0

    You can get a big edge on your competition by taking an elite tight end early. Is it worth...

  • darren-waller-1400.jpg

    Deep sleeper Fantasy picks

    Dave Richard combs through preseason games and NFL rosters every summer to find the deep sleepers...