Wilson (calf) said that he expects to play in Sunday's game against the Chargers, Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post reports. "Right now I feel really good, ready to go," Wilson said Thursday. "I feel like I'm moving smooth, moving fast, just ready to get out there and just show the world."

Wilson hasn't advanced beyond limited participation in practice since suffering a calf injury in Week 1, but his comments imply that he's comfortable with where he currently stands on the health front. The wideout also indicated that he felt as though he could have played in the Week 3 loss to the Cowboys, but understood the Dolphins' decision to ultimately rule him out for the contest with an eye on his long-term health. Assuming Wilson gets clearance to play this weekend, he could have a regular spot waiting for him in three-receiver sets, but that role might not bear much fruit due to the ugly state of the Miami passing game.