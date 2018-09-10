Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Three catches in Week 1 win
Wilson caught three of four targets for 31 yards in Sunday's season-opening, 27-20 win over the Titans.
Wilson also logged two rushing attempts for seven yards. The four-year pro's underwhelming numbers can be partially attributed to an unimpressive showing by Miami's offense as a whole -- except for fellow wideout Kenny Stills, who logged two touchdowns and 106 yards. Ryan Tannehill showed a clear preference for Stills as a downfield target, but Wilson will have plenty of opportunity to build a rapport with his quarterback as long as DeVante Parker (finger) remains sidelined.
