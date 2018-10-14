Wilson caught six of nine targets for 155 yards and two touchdowns while losing five yards on a carry in Sunday's 31-28 overtime win over Chicago.

Wilson's heroics helped Miami twice erase one-touchdown deficits in the fourth quarter. He took a Brock Osweiler screen pass 43 yards to the house, then turned another short Osweiler pass upfield for a 75-yard touchdown on the Dolphins' next drive. Wilson had only exceeded 50 receiving yards in one game prior to this one, but he's been a consistent source of game-changing plays with four touchdowns already this season. He'll have some upside against Detroit in Week 7 regardless of whether Osweiler or Ryan Tannehill (shoulder) starts under center.