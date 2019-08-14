Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Upping activity level
Wilson (hip) caught a pass in 7-on-7s at Wednesday's practice, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
Limited to individual work at the start of training camp, Wilson now is being eased into activities with teammates. He doesn't seem ready for Friday's exhibition against Tampa Bay, but an appearance in the third or fourth week of the preseason isn't out of the question. Once he's available, Wilson is the favorite to handle slot work in Miami, though Kenny Stills, Allen Hurns and Jakeem Grant (undisclosed) also have experience playing inside. It isn't entirely clear that Wilson and Grant will be ready for Week 1.
More News
-
Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Continues rehab•
-
Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Limited to individual work•
-
Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Avoids PUP list•
-
Dolphins' Albert Wilson: May not be ready for camp•
-
Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Expects Week 1 return•
-
Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Still under wraps during minicamp•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Reviewing 10-team, 0.5 PPR mock
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 10-team, 0.5 PPR mock draft, which features several...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Select Sanu
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Fade Freeman
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Undercover Mock: Taking Mahomes early
Is it a good idea to draft Patrick Mahomes early on Draft Day? Notoriously value-minded quarterback...
-
August Best Ball ADP tells
Heath Cummings says recent ADP for Best Ball shows drafters who to target and avoid.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Pick Fuller
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...