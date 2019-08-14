Wilson (hip) caught a pass in 7-on-7s at Wednesday's practice, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Limited to individual work at the start of training camp, Wilson now is being eased into activities with teammates. He doesn't seem ready for Friday's exhibition against Tampa Bay, but an appearance in the third or fourth week of the preseason isn't out of the question. Once he's available, Wilson is the favorite to handle slot work in Miami, though Kenny Stills, Allen Hurns and Jakeem Grant (undisclosed) also have experience playing inside. It isn't entirely clear that Wilson and Grant will be ready for Week 1.

