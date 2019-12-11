Play

Wilson (concussion) is participating in non-contact drills during Wednesday's practice, Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Wilson was forced to enter the league's concussion protocol during Sunday's divisional loss to the Jets. The slot receiver will need to fully clear the league's protocol for head injuries before retaking the field, the final step of which includes meeting with an independent neurologist, but it's encouraging to see that he's already made enough progress to participate in some drills. With No. 1 wideout DeVante Parker also nursing a concussion, the Dolphins' receiver corps could be short-handed to face the Giants in Week 15.

