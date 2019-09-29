Wilson (hip/calf) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Wilson looked on track to play for the first time since the season opener after turning in a trio of limited practices this week, but the Dolphins have decided to err on the side of caution and will give the receiver one more game off to recover from the injury. With Wilson sidelined yet again and Allen Hurns (concussion) also missing the contest, DeVante Parker, Preston Williams, Jakeem Grant and Isaiah Ford represent the only healthy options in Miami's receiving corps.