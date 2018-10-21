Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Won't return Sunday
Wilson (leg) is out for the remainder of Sunday's game versus the Lions.
Wilson exited the field in the first half in clear pain. With his absence, the Dolphins will have just three healthy wideouts: Kenny Stills, Danny Amendola and Jakeem Grant.
