Wilson has primarily worked with the second-team offense in practice, Armando Salguero of The Miami Herald reports.

The Dolphins didn't give Wilson a three-year, $24 million contract to keep him on the bench, but it's hard to envision a large workload in an offense that also features Kenny Stills, DeVante Parker and Danny Amendola. The team has talked up Wilson's versatility, perhaps hinting at a role as the top backup for all three receiver spots. Such a role could entail 20-30 snaps per game, with the potential for much more if one of the starters was to miss time. The logjam will become even more worrisome if the Dolphins also plan to keep Jakeem Grant involved.