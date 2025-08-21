Dolphins' Alec Ingold: Back to full health
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ingold practiced in full Wednesday, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.
Ingold entered concussion protocol in early August, but he practiced in full and ditched his no-contact uniform Wednesday. He should be on track to begin the regular season in his typical role as a part-time player on offense as well as a special-teams contributor.
