Ingold is considered day-to-day after sustaining a shoulder injury in Sunday's 21-17 win over the Saints, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The veteran fullback's practice participation throughout the week will likely provide the best indication of whether he can suit up for Miami's Week 14 matchup against the Jets on Sunday. Ingold has appeared in all 12 of the Dolphins' games this season, rushing twice for nine yards and catching five of seven targets for 36 yards.