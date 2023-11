Ingold (foot) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Raiders, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Ingold missed Wednesday's practice but was able to log limited sessions both Thursday and Friday. The Wisconsin product has been managing this foot injury since Week 5, and he has yet to miss a game. The 27-year-old fullback has recorded 63 yards on seven touches this year, while also playing on 26 percent of Miami's special teams snaps.