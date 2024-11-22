Ingold (calf) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Patriots, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

The Wisconsin product has been sidelined for the Dolphins' last two games due to an aggravation of his calf injury, but he practiced in a limited capacity throughout the week, giving himself a chance to return for Sunday's divisional matchup. If Ingold is forced to miss his third consecutive game in Week 12, Julian Hill, Durham Smythe and Jack Stoll could see some snaps at fullback.