Ingold suffered a concussion during Sunday's training camp practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

It was a scary moment for Ingold, who appeared to be down and motionless on the practice field after taking a hit to the head during team drills, per Furones. The good news was that Ingold was able to walk off the field under his own power, and he'll be limited in practice as he works through the league's five-step concussion protocol. He will have to clear protocol in order to be available for preseason games, starting with the Dolphins' opener against the Bears on Sunday, Aug. 10.