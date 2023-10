Ingold (foot) remains listed as questionable but is expected to be active for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.

Ingold missed practice Wednesday but returned to the field as a limited participant Thursday and Friday. The fullback looks set to play through the foot injury Sunday, but official word on his status won't arrive until the Dolphins release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff.