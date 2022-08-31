Ingold (knee) said Wednesday that he didn't play in Miami's preseason finale due to a stomach flu and still expects to play in Week 1 against the Patriots, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Ingold tore his ACL last November and returned to practice at the beginning of training camp. However, he sat out Miami's preseason finale, which raised speculation that he may have suffered a setback. Ingold silenced those rumors by saying he was sidelined due to an aliment and will be good to go for the regular season.