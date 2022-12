Head coach Mike McDaniel said Friday that Ingold (thumb) is considered a game-time decision to play Sunday against the Patriots, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Ingold is now in danger of missing his first contest of the 2022-23 campaign due to the thumb injury he suffered last weekend versus the Packers. Jeff Wilson and Salvon Ahmed would likely receive additional snaps come New Year's Day should Ingold eventually be sidelined for the first time this year.