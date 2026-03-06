Ingold is expected to be released by the Dolphins on Friday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The Wisconsin product was set to enter the final season of a three-year, $12.2 million deal signed with the Dolphins in 2023, but he's since been let go. Ingold has spent time with the Raiders and Dolphins throughout his seven-year NFL career and earned a Pro Bowl selection following his 2023 season in Miami. Once the 29-year-old's release becomes official, he's expected to draw interest from teams in need of blocking and special-teams help ahead of next season.