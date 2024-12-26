Ingold (ankle) was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report.

Ingold previously appeared on the Dolphins' Week 16 injury report with the same ankle issue. He opened last week with a pair of limited practices, then upgraded to full participation Friday and approached Sunday's game against the 49ers without a designation. In the Dolphins' 29-17 win over the 49ers, Ingold played 24 snaps on offense and finished with one carry for four yards. Assuming the fullback is able to practice fully by week's end, he should once again head into Sunday's matchup with the Browns without a designation.