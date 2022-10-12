Ingold played 21 of the Dolphins' 62 snaps on offense in Sunday's 40-17 loss to the Jets and didn't log any carries or targets.

The fullback was uninvolved as a ball carrier or pass catcher for the second week in a row after he carried three times for three yards and three receptions for 23 yards on five targets over the first three contests of the season. After inking a two-year, $7.5 million deal in March, Ingold is one of the better-paid fullbacks in the NFL, but that doesn't mean he'll be asked to be a key playmaker within the Miami offense.